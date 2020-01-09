Could Grey’s Anatomy season 18 happen? ABC boss hopes so







Anytime you have a show on the air for longer than 300 episodes, there are going to be relentless questions about the future. Such is the case now for Grey’s Anatomy, as there are big-time question marks when it comes to whether or not the series will end in season 17. That would mark the end of star Ellen Pompeo’s current contract. The series has already been renewed through 17, so there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to that.

So what about the future beyond this? Should we have expectations for some more episodes? The ball looks to be in Pompeo’s court, at least based on what ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said (via Deadline) while at the TCA Winter Press Tour today:

“I hope not … Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey.”

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also visit our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming throughout the remainder of the season.

For the time being, we do think that another season beyond season 17 is possible. However, we also don’t think that we’re going to be getting an answer on this subject anytime soon. There’s no real reason to hurry along a season 18 when we are still in season 16, and it feels more like these are questions worth asking in the summer. We think that ABC and the show’s producers would like to know early on in season 17 as to whether or not this could be the final season of the season.

We’d personally like to see Grey’s Anatomy get a season 20, but at the same time there’s no guarantee of that. We just want the cast to stay together as long as the story stays strong. If everyone ever feels like it’s not fun to tell these stories anymore, then it’s best to walk away at that point.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new Grey’s Anatomy, including crossover specifics

How many more seasons of Grey’s Anatomy could we have over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around, as that’s where you can ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







