9-1-1 season 3 spoilers: Connie Britton in talks to return







9-1-1 season 3 is going to return to television this spring, and there could be a big name attached to some of them. Connie Britton may be coming back!

According to a new report from TVLine, the one-time Friday Night Lights and American Horror Story star is in talks to return for a run of episodes. Presumably, we could be seeing that happen near the end of the season. We know that her character Abby brought a lot of great stuff to the table, and the feeling when she departed was that she was gone far too soon. Yet, the plan all along was for Britton to be on for the first season only to help get the series off the ground and she succeeded in that! She brought a presence to the call center, and her spot has been figuratively taken over since by Jennifer Love Hewitt.

While we don’t foresee Connie’s return turning into something that lasts for some substantial period of time, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked that it sets the stage for more down the road. If nothing else, maybe this is a chance for a little bit of closure. When she departed, she and Buck were in a relationship and they did try being long-distance for a little while. There’s certainly some more story that is worth telling with the two of them.

It feels easy in order to figure out why Britton would want to come back to the show. After all, Abby is a meaty role, and it is also one that generates some big ratings. This could be a chance in order for her to use this as a springboard onto some other projects. Rest assured, we’re going to be very much excited to see a little bit more of what could be coming for her down the line.

Fingers crossed that the deal for Britton to returns goes through, and we have a chance to see all sorts of exciting stuff for her very soon!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1, including talk about a potential spin-off

Do you want to see Connie Britton back on 9-1-1 season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







