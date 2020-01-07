9-1-1 season 3: Don’t expect any Lone Star crossover episodes







While 9-1-1: Lone Star is premiering later this month (with the flagship show returning later this year), don’t expect the two series to be crossing paths. That’s at least the case for the time being.

When you think about the two series, the idea of doing regular crossovers is something that makes a certain degree of sense. Just think about it! One Chicago has made a name for itself with its epic crossover events, and another first responder drama in Station 19 is looking to become even more fluid with Grey’s Anatomy on this coming season.

Yet, for the time being, the goal for the folks at 9-1-1 behind the scenes is to make sure that both shows stand out in their own right. Here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say on the subject via Deadline:

“We’ve talked about it but I’m not there yet … I’m interested in keeping both shows in their own lane. They complement each other. They’re very different.”

Of course, not doing a crossover now negates the chances of there being some sort of further crossover event down the road. As a matter of fact, it feels smart to eventually do something in the event that both shows are possible. In our mind, it feels like an event for early 2021 or even 2022, if both can stick around for that long.

For now, we know that Fox has some high hopes for Lone Star, given first and foremost the fact that they are premiering it following the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the flagship show remains one of their most-popular series and there is no real evidence that it is going anywhere in the near future. There may not be a season 4 renewal at the moment, but for the time being, we’re considering this somewhat of a foregone conclusion.

