9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers: First details on spin-off premiere!







While you may be waiting for months still in order to check out 9-1-1 season 3 again on the air, you don’t have to wait for the spin-off! 9-1-1: Lone Star is the latest iteration of the series, and it will be premiering on Sunday, January 19 following the NFC Championship Game on Fox. This is going to be a big series, and we already have a lot to be excited about on the surface.

Let’s start here with the cast — the new series is going to feature Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler in leading roles, and also give you a great sense of what being a first responder is like in a place like Austin. It’s not a setting we tend to see all that much on television, and there is something intriguing that comes from that alone. Then, you’re going to have a chance to see some other creative rescues.

Just in case you wanted a whole host of specifics for what will be coming up next, we think we’ve got that there are plenty of details to take a look at below. Check them out and prepare to enjoy some super-cool stuff over the course of the next few months:

Nearly 20 years ago, OWEN STRAND (Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe, “Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing”) was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein, “Dead of Summer”), takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life. Once in Austin, Owen meets the brilliant and wry chief paramedic MICHELLE BLAKE (Liv Tyler, “The Leftovers”), as well as police officer CARLOS REYES (newcomer Rafael Silva). He then begins to assemble his new team of diverse and qualified candidates for Firehouse 126, including MARJAN MARWANI (Natacha Karam, “The Brave”), an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; PAUL STRICKLAND (Brian Michael Smith, “Queen Sugar”), a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on the job in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes; and rookie firefighter MATEO CHAVEZ (Julian Works, “American Crime”). Owen’s toughest challenge may be JUDD RYDER (Jim Parrack, “The Deuce,” “True Blood”), who, like Owen, was the sole survivor of Austin’s original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy. A gruff cowboy to his core, Judd is married to GRACE (Sierra McClain, “Mindhunter”), a 9-1-1 call center operator, and struggles with PTSD, unsure if he ever can be the firefighter he once was. Don’t miss the all-new “Pilot” series premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Sunday, Jan. 19 (10:00-11:30 PM ET/7:00-8:30 PT/LIVE to all Time Zones) on FOX. (NLS-101) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Why is this so long? Well, because Fox wants to give you a good sense of all of the characters in advance. This is setting a great foundation for what we truly hope is going to be a rather great series.

