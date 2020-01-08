Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time throttles NCIS; Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist low







The first numbers are in for Tuesday night’s television lineup, and to the surprise of no one, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time dominated. But by how much?

Overall, the Alex Trebek-hosted special ended up generating a 2.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 14 million viewers. These are some of the best numbers ABC’s had in this timeslot in quite some time, and it shows the love and appreciation that is out there for the Trebek-hosted show.

Over the course of the next few nights, we’re going to be seeing Brad, James, and Ken continue to go head-to-head in order to determine who can be the first person to win three games. Whoever does that will get all of the glory.

As for some other ratings news…

NCIS season 17 aired its final episode with Cote de Pablo as a main cast member and in general, the ratings were surprising — mostly because they’re some of the lowest of the season. Think in terms of a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 10.3 million viewers. It’s pretty clear to us at this moment in time that Jeopardy! took a big hit out of every other show on the network. NCIS is obviously going to be fine and won’t be getting canceled anytime soon.

Meanwhile, NBC also premiered a “special” episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after Ellen’s Game of Games. How did it do? Think in terms of a 0.6 rating in the demo. This isn’t exactly an extraordinary rating, but the show is fun! There’s a lot of charm and humor here and we hope that there are opportunities for viewers to discover this show a little bit more over the course of the weeks/months to come.

