NCIS season 17 episode 12 spoilers: First details on ‘Flight Plan’







NCIS season 17 episode 12 is entitled “Flight Plan,” and it’s an episode that’s coming up at an interesting point in the series. This is the first episode following Cote de Pablo’s four-episode arc as Ziva, and given that this has defined a lot of the promotion for this season, questions inevitably arise. Take, for example, this — what does the show become on the other side of all of this? What can we expect to see?

Well, for starters, the NCIS season 17 episode 12 synopsis below has a little bit more news:

“Flight Plan” – The NCIS team investigates an F-18 crash and the subsequent disappearance of the pilot who operated the aircraft. Also, McGee reluctantly discusses a very personal decision with his teammates, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The McGee storyline is the part of this that feels the most curious, mostly because there are so many directions the writers could choose to go! Beyond that, though, there are some other storylines that are sort of out there in the ether at the moment. Take, for example, what the future is going to look like for Gibbs and Sloane, or what we could end up seeing for Bishop and Torres. We also have the entirety of that story featuring Fornell and his daughter that was brought up at the end of last season. The writers haven’t spent a whole lot of time on that as of late, but we wouldn’t take that as some sort of sign that they’re going to avoid it forever. It could come roaring back at a time where you don’t really expect it, or closer to the end of the season.

There’s also still the 400th episode coming, and based on what Steven Binder and Frank Cardea told us, that could end up being focused on some of the show’s longest-tenured cast members.

