The Bachelor premiere ratings up; Manifest season 2 has so-so start







The first ratings are in for The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, and for the time being, ABC’s gotta be feeling pretty thrilled. How can they not be?

Last night’s three-hour spectacular managed to draw a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 6 million viewers, which are both healthy increases over last season’s premiere led by Colton Underwood. Yet, we should also remind you that last season premiered opposite the National Championship Game, so it was inevitable its ratings would suffer a little bit. Next Monday, Peter’s season will be up against college football, so we may have to wait until January 20 until we can get a fully-realized comparison of how this season is doing.

Yet, someone over at ABC is probably popping champagne bottles over the realization that they can convince viewers to watch a whopping three hours of a show like this. That’s a big ask for the majority of viewers out there!

The other show that we were largely curious about on the night was Manifest season 2, given that it had the challenge of being off the air for almost a full year. It started with a 0.9 rating in the demo, which we consider to be fairly positive performance-wise. It managed to easily topple Bull over on CBS in the demo, and also was reasonably close to the numbers from the season 1 finale. If Manifest can pull a 0.9 most of the season, we do think there is a reasonably good chance for a season 3 in the future. (For those wondering, America’s Got Talent: The Champions proved to be a reasonably-good lead-in earlier in the night, finishing with a 1.3 rating and more than eight million viewers. This was actually the most-watched show of the night, but it remains to be seen if it will be able to maintain momentum after that controversial decision made by Howie Mandel. Why Hans … why?

Anyhow, tonight’s primetime lineup is a little more limited, though we are psyched to see NCIS back with a key episode for Cote de Pablo.

What did you watch on television tonight?

Be sure to share in the comments, and be sure to also stick around for some other news on the series.

