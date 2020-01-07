America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Magician Dania Diaz, Hans advance







The first round of results are in for America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2, and the episode tonight was very much an international affair.

Earlier on in the night, we reported that Angelina Jordan was the first person to get a Golden Buzzer this season — this time from Heidi Klum. There were a lot of interesting contenders tonight but, in the end, the superfan vote ended up going to Dania Diaz (among others) — and for good reason! The illusionist from the Spanish version of the show ended up getting the superfan vote, which is a cause of celebration for her and for magic as a whole. We also love the move because there aren’t a whole lot of female magicians out there within the franchise.

So what Dania the right choice to advance? We’re sure that this is a contentious pick for at least a good many fans out there. To go along with Dania, Duo Transcend ended up advancing and we have no real issue at all with that choice. They’re a phenomenal pair who are artistic, physical, and also romantic.

Now, things get a little bit weird — how in the world did Hans end up moving forward to the next round? Don’t get us wrong that he’s fun and one of the most creative acts of his kind. Yet, he’s also extremely polarizing and the judges didn’t even agree on him. (We probably appreciate him advancing more so than a lot of people out there did.)

We’ve already seen the reaction of people on social media to Hans moving on already — and let’s just say that not a lot of people are thrilled. It makes you wonder more as to why the American public doesn’t get to vote in this show like they do the flagship one — it would at least create and generate a little more drama, no?

