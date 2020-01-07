Angelina Jordan gets Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent: The Champions







Tonight marked the season 2 premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and that means more Golden Buzzers! The judges are going to have a chance once more to name their favorite acts, and just like the first season, the Golden Buzzer acts have a chance to move forward to the next round.

Given that Champions is the best of the best from a talent perspective, you have to think that the Golden Buzzer act is going to blow minds and redefine what great talent is on this show. Or, at least that’s the hope. This is what Angelina Jordan did well enough tonight to get a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum! The former Norway’s Got Talent contestant showcased a brilliant voice in her performance tonight. She was on her first time around as a young kid, and she’s appearing on AGT: The Champions now as a teenager. Her voice has improved over time, and she made it a big deal that she wanted to sing in front of Simon Cowell.

Obviously, it’s not lost on Angelina just how important Simon is to the music industry — he makes stars all over the world. She is still not at the peak of her potential, so she could be more and more of a threat the longer that this season ends up progressing.

Of course, the idea of a singer getting a Golden Buzzer from Heidi isn’t exactly a surprise. She’s been known to give young vocalists Golden Buzzers in the past, and we think that she appreciated both her talent and also her personality and spirit.

Ultimately, though, we do think that America’s Got Talent: The Champions is a little too difficult a show to predict. It’s really hard to know what these voters are going to decide to go with at just about any given moment. With that being said, mass congratulations to Angelina on her getting the buzzer tonight! The best thing that she can do is just enjoy the ride and not get too stressed out by the pressure around her.

