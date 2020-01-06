NCIS season 17 spoilers: Robert Wagner’s return confirmed







Is Robert Wagner returning to NCIS season 17 in the role of Anthony DiNozzo Senior? Consider this article your source of good news!

According to a report from TVInsider, Wagner will be officially coming back a little bit later this year. This isn’t a surprise, given that appearances from Wagner have become a little bit of a staple on the CBS show — even following the departure of Tony DiNozzo. Seeing DiNozzo Sr. on the show allows for a lot of comedy, drama, and intrigue — just think about his connections to the Sherlocks, among other things!

What does make this particular appearance from Wagner all the more curious is what executive producer Frank Cardea had to say to the website:

“He is introduced on a personal nature and then gets involved in the telling of the story of the case.”

Cardea also noted that the appearance is a significant “departure” for the NCIS team, which is exciting albeit also baffling. This is not a show that often does a lot to shake up the formula, so there has to be a pretty innovative idea behind this episode.

While Wagner’s return probably does not coincide with anything Tony-and-Ziva related, at the same time we do have questions regarding how much he’s known this whole time. Has Tony kept a lot of information from him? Possibly, but with Ziva presumably set to reunite with Tony (or so we hope) on Tuesday’s episode or some time briefly after the fact, he could at least serve as a nice conduit to what’s going on with the two of them. Granted, we think that Tony and Ziva would send the NCIS team updates about them just as fast as they would relay some stuff to Senior.

Given that we’re just finding out about this appearance now, we’d guess that we won’t be seeing Wagner back on the show for at least a few more weeks. NCIS tends to be several weeks ahead of what is currently airing in production — that gives the editors some time in order to work a little bit of their magic.

