NCIS season 17 episode 11 sneak peek: Ziva gives Gibbs a call







As we inch ever closer to NCIS season 17 episode 11 on Tuesday, we have a new sneak peek featuring Ziva! It’s a chance for her and Gibbs to converse a little after what happened with Sahar/Sarah, and it’s largely the calm before the storm.

In this video, Ziva calls Gibbs to see how things are in the aftermath of the shooting. She recognizes that the situation is painful for Gibbs, and that the woman he shot was also Phineas’ mother. He is facing a hard struggle with the boy moving forward, but he doesn’t want to burden Ziva with any of this. Instead, he implores her to just go to Paris and reunite with Tony and Tali — which, of course, we eventually want to see.

The sneak peek ends with some major question marks, as Gibbs hangs up the phone before Ziva could say something that she wanted to. What was she trying to get out? That’s a great mystery for the time being. If it was something life-or-death, we feel like she would’ve just run over and said it — we’ve seen Ziva when there is a sense of urgency. Yet, it may have been very important personally or emotionally, so here’s to hoping it comes out during this episode.

Also, we think that Ziva and Gibbs are going to be spending a good bit of time together in this episode still. Just think about it like this — Gibbs is going to realize soon that Phineas is missing (we’ve discussed some of the other sneak peeks on that subject), and he may need some help to find him. He may not want that help, but it’s still going to be coming. There could also be some Ziva-related surprises that surface, as well. After the super-secretive way in which NCIS pulled off Cote de Pablo’s big return in the season 16 finale, can you really put it past them to throw another jaw-dropper into the mix?

Remember that for now, “In the Wind” is meant to be the final episode for Ziva. With that in mind, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for at least some temporary closure.

What are you most hoping for in regards to NCIS season 17 episode 11?

