God Friended Me season 2 episode 11: Who is Alfonse Jeffries?







Tonight, God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 arrived with more questions about the God Account secret. Who is running the account? Through the episode tonight, there was a name that rose to the forefront: Alfonse Jeffries. He’s attached to an insurance provider that seems to care for everyone attached to the God Account in some shape or form. He’s an intriguing individual, to say the least, and Miles was desperate for him to be a source of information or answers.

Just remember this — in order to have a future with Cara, Miles now feels like he needs to eradicate himself from the God Account. Cara wants this too, but she’s also afraid of being hurt and the situation not working out.

Here’s where things get a little bit more interesting — as it turns out, Alfonse Jeffries has a connection to Miles’ father Arthur. The two of them served overseas together! Not only that, but Arthur was responsible for helping to save his life in Vietnam. There was an act of good grace and heroism on his part, and maybe that is on some level why Alfonse wanted to run the Account. Maybe this is his way in order to return the favor.

Where things are even more interesting is with this: Alfonse will be in attendance at the wedding. With that in mind, there’s a chance that Miles will have a chance to see him sooner rather than later.

The rest of the episode was filled with both positives and negatives. While it seemed in the closing minutes as though Miles and Cara were going to become an item once again, whatever good news we had there was offset by Cara seeing Ali at oncology near the end of the episode. Ali admitted that she wasn’t doing well, but unfortunately we don’t have any details. This is the sad, worrisome cliffhanger we’re left on after an episode that was otherwise full of hope. (The Friend Suggestion storyline tonight was deeply moving, as we learned more about Abe, a Holocaust survivor who had a chance to reunite with his long-lost sister.)

