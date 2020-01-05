The Bachelor spoilers: An awkward Peter Weber kiss moment (video)







With The Bachelor premiere coming onto ABC in one day’s time, who is interested in yet another peek at the madness?

In the video below, you can see what is a fun twist of a constant show tradition — people interrupting one another on the first night. Here, you can see Peter Weber getting romantic early with one of his contenders — as a matter of fact, the two even share a kiss! It’s a moment that he seems to get lost into, at least at first. That’s before we realize that another woman is watching — not only that, but she yells “tick tock!” at them!

Let’s start off by saying this — “tick tock” is a pretty terrible thing to say when you’re trying to make a good impression on someone in this context. Yet, it’s a great thing to say if you want an iconic line and/or get on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We think that it’s mostly a consequence of the format and the stress of the evening. The first night of a show like this is almost impossible to navigate. You have to find a way in order to be aggressive, while also at the same time reserved. You need to show you’re interested, but also respectful. You’re tired, you’re anxious, and there is a good chance that you’re also a little bit tipsy. There is a lot going on here.

In the end, though, the majority of women survive night one — the best thing to do is to just try to make a good impression and don’t try to do too much all at once.

What do you think is going to be coming on Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor?

