The Bachelor spoilers: Hannah Ann Sluss steals away Peter Weber … a lot







The Bachelor premiere is coming onto ABC this Monday, and in this preview, we’re discussing someone named Hannah once more. Yet, it’s not Hannah Brown this time — it’s Hannah Ann Sluss instead.

So what do we know about Hannah Ann? She’s a 23-year old model, and she also just so happens to be this season’s “women who steals the Bachelor away all of the time.” We’ve seen this time and time again on these shows, just like we also see people upset about it after the fact. Peter Weber’s other contestants are getting frustrated, and the sneak preview below courtesy of Entertainment Weekly is your proof.

Does all of this make Hannah Ann a villain? Not exactly — she’s just clearly competitive, and she knows that getting a lot of time with Peter the first time is the key to success. She’s showing Peter that she is there for him, but the irony is that if she gets the First Impression Rose from this, it makes her even more of a threat.

A lot of Hannah Ann’s path this season could be dependent heavily on whether or not the other women target her for some of her actions night one. We don’t personally think that it has to, and it’s going to be all dependent on whether or not she’s interested in getting along with the other contestants when the lead isn’t around. This is what sank people like Tierra or Luke P. in the past, and it could end up hurting Hannah Ann here. (Just remember, though, that a lack of popularity with fellow contestants isn’t a death sentence — Courtney Robertson got a proposal from Ben Flajnik!)

At the moment, it’s far too early to know one way or another if Hannah Ann because a foil for much of the season. We just know that she’s going to whatever she can to get Peter’s heart.

