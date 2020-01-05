Crisis On Infinite Earths, Part 4 photo: Is The Flash in danger?







Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 is finally coming onto The CW a week from Tuesday. It’s been a long wait! Yet, we have yet another photo to get us all the more excited for what is coming up next … and it features Barry Allen in danger.

While the good news entering Crisis Part 4 is that The Flash isn’t dead just yet, there’s no guarantee that he will be running back home to Iris West. At the moment, much of the multiverse is in ruins and the endgame is right about here. Just like Sara Lance, Supergirl, and so many other familiar faces, all of these characters have a role to play and a struggle to take on. There’s going to be an exciting ending, but it’s probably not going to happen until Part 5.

Let’s go ahead and pose the big question right now — will The Flash actually be a part of his own show again when it returns? The obvious answer is yes … eventually. However, it hasn’t quite been confirmed! There are still scenarios where The Flash could continue the story of Barry Allen without the character being prominently featured in the first episode or two. It could continue with him doing what he could to get back to Central City. We know there are some other exciting stories being planned, as well!

In the end, though, we don’t think that Barry’s expression of worry is a long-term signal of danger that is coming his way. This is a universe that does like to offer up hope, and no matter what’s going to happen with Barry in the present, we have reasons to be hopeful in regards to his future.

As soon as the crossover is over, The Flash will be off the air until February. Remember that as you anticipate whatever the future will be.

Also in Part 4 of the crossover, be prepared to see more backstory on the Monitor and Anti-Monitor, plus also a chance to see Oliver Queen fully become something else.

What do you want to see on Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4?

How worried are you for The Flash?

