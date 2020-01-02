Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 photo: The Anti-Monitor story







There is quite a bit to be excited for when it comes to Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 on The CW, but backstory for us is high up there. On Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will see the next phase of the saga … and we’ll also set the stage and see the endgame by the end of the night.

While we understand that the origins of the Anti-Monitor are probably not at the top of the priority list for a lot of people out there, it’s still integral to the overall arc. In order to understand the present, you have to understand the past. Part 4 is going to contain a generous amount of Monitor/Anti-Monitor story, and it’s the biggest episode to date for LaMonica Garrett as a performer. Think about it like this — you have to establish two different, incredibly-powerful characters and make each one of them feel unique and special.

The photo below is one of the latest looks as the Anti-Monitor from the crossover, and we certainly think that he looks imposing enough. Yet, even this isn’t an adequate representation of his power and what he’s capable of, as we know that this falls more into the “seeing is believing” camp.

Beyond just the structure of the story, we’re sure that building high stakes will be another key component to this crossover, as well. Just think about it like this — the Anti-Monitor doesn’t have a full season or even a half-season to operate, as do most other Big Bads within the world of the Arrowverse. He’s gotta find a way to make an imprint in a tiny period of time. That’s not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Yet, we’re confident that this is going to happen given the high-stakes nature of the story so far. It feels abundantly clear at the moment what these heroes are fighting for, let alone how difficult the struggles ahead may be.

