Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 promo: Clinging to hope







As we prepare for Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 on The CW Tuesday, January 14, it’s clear that we’re at a desperation point. Countless lives have been lost, worlds are gone, and there are only a select few who have made it. This crossover has proven itself to be everything that we could’ve possibly hoped for, and some of the biggest surprises could still be to come.

Just in the new promo below, you get a great sense of the range that we’re looking at here. You’ve got in here White Canary, Supergirl, The Flash, and others desperate to take back some of what they’ve lost. They’re unified, but that only goes so far when you are dealing with a threat on the level of the Anti-Monitor.

If there is an x-factor to just about everything with this story at the moment, it has to be none other than Oliver Queen. We’ve known him as the Green Arrow, but moving forward, he may end up becoming something a little bit different. That’s been hinted in the promotional material that is out there already, and the implication that we got from Emily Bett Rickards’ final episode of Arrow was that the character was still out there somewhere. The first question was where, and the second was how he was surviving in that spot. All could be revealed before too long. (Remember, this is technically an episode of Arrow, and after Part 4 concludes, the only remaining episodes of the OG Arrowverse show are on January 21 and the series finale on January 28.)

No matter how things unfold, we’re willing to give Crisis on Intinite Earths credit for living up to the hype. Do we think that there’s been almost too much crammed in? Here and there, sure — yet, there was only so much real estate that The CW could offer without cutting into the episode order for some of the shows that they had further. They’ve done a good job of making the most of some of what has been handed to them.

What do you think is coming on Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4?

Does this new promo leave you all the more excited to see it? Be sure to share now in the comments, and remember to stick around to get some other news/information when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

