Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 spoilers: Oliver’s new mission







Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 is airing on The CW come Tuesday, January 14, and there is a lot to be excited for in advance! This is, after all, the penultimate part of the epic crossover event — and technically, it’s an episode of Arrow. After you get through this one, there are only two episodes left of the Stephen Amell series before you make it to the end of the show’s run. There are going to be some surprises in here, and you’re also going to be getting a lot of backstory.

Take, for example, what we know about The Monitor and the Anti-Monitor. We know that the latter is the Big Bad for the crossover, but we don’t really know that much about him yet! That’s going to change here as we build towards the end of the saga.

For more scoop, check out the Part 4 synopsis below:

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

The part of this revolving around Oliver definitely sounds like a part of the introduction to just about every Arrow episode ever. How could it not?

For the record, The CW today also released the official synopsis for Part 5, but there’s not all that much in the way of substantial scoop here:

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

Technically, Part 5 is an episode of Legends of Tomorrow, but its specific connections to that show are to be seen. After all, Legends has not even kicked off its new season yet and we’ll have to wait a little longer still to see it.

