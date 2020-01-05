Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 promo: A counterfeiting crisis







Interested to know a little bit about what’s ahead on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13? While the promo below may not offer too much scoop, it at least gives you a small slice of what’s next after the crossover event.

Based on what Tani seems to have uncovered, we could be looking at one of the most dangerous situations that Five-0 has ever encountered. Just think in terms of a massive counterfeit operation, one that could spread all over the world. This is one of those cases where it feels as though everything is at a precipice and the Five-0 team is one of the last lines of defense. Eventually, we know that we’ll be seeing Grover do some work at a golf course of all places.

One of the last things that we have to say right now is simply this: What’s going to be next for Junior and Tani? One of the things that was so exciting for these characters in the crossover was how clearly they were moving in a romantic direction. There was definitely something romantic to the end of the episode with the two of them dancing, but we feel like this was meant mostly to be a softer, more unspoken thing between the two characters. There’s plenty of time for something more explicit when it comes to their status.

Oh, and we do have all sorts of questions about Adam and what he’s going to be up to moving forward, as well. He’s moving away from the Five-0 Task Force for now, and it looked like he was getting out of town for the time being in the crossover. This is going to be a storyline that could last for the majority of the season, and we’re prepared for us to not get a whole lot of other answers right away as to where things are going to go.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Hawaii Five-0

What do you want on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around if you do want to score some other updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







