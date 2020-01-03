Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 spoilers: What’s after crossover?







Following tonight’s big crossover event, do you want to know some of what’s coming on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13? Well, the show must go on, and it cannot be tied to the world of Magnum PI forever. Episode 13 is the first solo outing for the show in 2020, and it’s bringing you a lot of what you would expect. Think in terms of a murder investigation showing off a different side of Grover, or more of the signature sort of Steve – Danny fun that you would hope for.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 synopsis:

“Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana” – Grover and Five-0 investigate a murder at a private golf course involving a man who was frozen to death in the locker room’s cryo-chamber. Also, McGarrett tags along with Danny when he tracks down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana” is Hawaiian for “The rat was caught right in the nest.”)

For those of you who have been missing Danny as of late, hopefully this episode will satisfy some of your cravings! We know that Scott Caan’s character has been MIA here and there for parts of season 10, and we’re hoping that with that, there are some cool opportunities for him to shine within the next half of the season. That means both in terms of comedy and drama.

As for Grover, we just have this picture in our head of the cast and crew working and them immediately getting to play a game after the fact. Sure, we know that this probably didn’t happen, but it’s at least the sort of thing that is rather fun to think about.

