Criminal Minds season 15 video: Joe Mantegna, cast on stories ahead







In just a matter of a few short days, the Criminal Minds season 15 premiere will be here! We’re getting set for a series of emotional stories — there will be danger, there will be some loose ends tied up, and there will be serious danger. While there are only ten episodes left in the series, we almost feel like everything will be exaggerated in a way that it hasn’t been before. That’s what happens when you’ve got a big bad like Everett Lynch lurking underneath the surface.

If you look below, you can see a new video featuring AJ Cook, Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and many other cast members teeing up some of what’s coming. They inform you about the danger that is coming, especially as Joe talks about what the “Chameleon” Lynch brings to the table. He’s so skilled at what he does that he becomes the latest obsession of Rossi, almost to the point where you question some of the character’s own ability to think clearly.

Beyond Lynch, though, be prepared to also see some loose ends tied up. We know that the writers are planning to tie up some loose ends for a number of sideplots. The most obvious one is going to be seeing just what happens with Reid and JJ, and then from there, we’ll see Jane Lynch back as Reid’s mother, a personal story for Matt Simmons, and opportunities for a few other characters to plan towards their future. Will these characters still remain at the BAU after the show ends? We like to think so, if for no other reason than that it offers up some comfort. One of the reasons why this show works so well in the first place is that there’s something nice knowing that these characters, fictional as they may be, are out stopping some really bad people.

