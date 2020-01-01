Criminal Minds season 15: AJ Cook, Kristin Vangsness, more reflect







Leading up to the Criminal Minds season 15 premiere, what better time is there to reflect on the past? This is the beginning of the end and in just a matter of months, we’ll be seeing the curtain drop. That’s going to be an emotional moment, and admittedly, it’s not one we’re sure that we are ready for at the moment.

So while we wait to get there, why not hear a little bit more from the cast about some of their early memories? In the video below, you can see AJ Cook, Kristen Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, and others go through what it was like for them back when they first joined the show way-back-when. Remember that this was a completely different world back then, one where they didn’t know if the show would work and they were understandably still finding their way. They had to learn about each other, the tone of the show, and their characters all at the same time. There were bumps in the road, as there is with any network show that goes through it.

Yet, through everything this cast and crew banded together and got some awesome new faces over time — think about Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney, who all joined during the run. They’ve all brought some really exciting energy to the series and allowed us to experience things through a totally different set of eyes. They’ve meshed well within the BAU world.

We’re totally going to miss Criminal Minds when it’s gone, but we do take a lot of comfort in knowing that it will likely live on in repeats. Not only that, but the closeness that exists amongst the cast and crew is wonderful in its own right.

