Criminal Minds season 15 premiere sneak peek: Is Rossi too paranoid?







Excited to learn more about the Criminal Minds season 15 premiere? If so, we hope that this piece is to your liking. We have a new sneak peek below that is all about the BAU team, but then also the Big Bad of the season in Everett Lynch.

If you look below, Prentiss, Garcia, and the rest of the team do their best in order to profile the latest UnSub, someone who shows a wide array of complicated problems and has a profile that they start to hammer down.

So why do things start to get a little bit hazy? Well, a lot of that can be traced back to what David Rossi feels about the case. He feels as though this is somehow the handiwork of Lynch, the UnSub that has become his latest obsession … and that’s certainly the right word for it, based on some of the other members of the team perceive this very suggestion. They express concern to David that he is not thinking clearly, and that the profile of this UnSub is very much different from anything that they’ve seen from Lynch. Rossi dismisses the idea that an accomplice is involved, so this is either Lynch or someone separate altogether … but he thinks it may be Everett trying to play a game, or maybe mix up the MO.

Given that we know Lynch to be the Big Bad for the final season of the show, it’s fair to assume that Rossi is at least partially correct. He may not be 100% right about this particular UnSub, but more than likely, he’s going to be at some point down the road. It’s just hard to imagine this story moving in any other direction.

