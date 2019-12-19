Criminal Minds season 15 video: See cast, EP reflect on the past







The Criminal Minds season 15 premiere is slated to arrive on Wednesday, January 8 — and there are many reasons for excitement!

In the new video below courtesy of CBS, you can see Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, and executive producer Erica Messer try to go through some various moments in the series’ run. As you would imagine, this is hard! These are people who have been a part of the show for ages and after so many UnSubs, it’s hard to separate one from the next. It’s also tough when you’re there in the moment, going through that grind of long days — even if you’re enjoying the work, it is always still work!

What we love about this video more than the laughs is just the reminder of Criminal Minds’ rich history and status as a tentpole for so many years. There are so many things that the cast and crew got to explore, from fascinating characters to disturbing characters. This show has a fan base the entire world over, and we think a lot of it has to do with this notion that there are people out there who want to help make the world a better place. There’s always something so enticing about watching heroes. Sure, JJ and Rossi don’t have the ability to fly or travel at the speed of light, but they do have a jet and some crime-solving superpowers that they’ve shown off time and time again.

These characters are going to need everything within their metaphorical bag of tricks in season 15, as they face off against one of the most notorious and dangerous UnSubs to date. This is a more serialized season than any one that you’ve seen in the past, and you’ll get to learn a lot about these agents along the way. Will they want to be a part of the BAU forever? We imagine that this will be a part of the story.

