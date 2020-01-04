The Resident season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Is Conrad back at Chastain?







The Resident season 3 episode 13 is airing on Fox come January 21, and it is one that could finally bring Conrad some good news. After all, is he going to have a chance to go back to Chastain?

For the time being, the answer to that question seems to be both yes and then also no. Think about it this way — it doesn’t seem as though he’s getting his job back anytime soon, but at the same time, an opportunity is going to present itself. Is that opportunity going to lead to him getting his old job back? That remains to be seen but in this episode he will be back as Chastain for a very particular reason … and there will be reactions aplenty all about it.

For some more video discussion on The Resident now, be sure to watch our take on the fall finale below! After you watch, remember that you can subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some more news and view our full The Resident playlist. We’ll have more news coming up before long…

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 13 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming:

Upon meeting with a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms, Conrad ends up back at Chastain and faces an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang). When Bell and the Raptor come up empty-handed in regard to a diagnosis, the doctors take note on how talented Conrad truly is. Nic springs into action when she notices Kyle falling into a deep depression and fears he could be suicidal. Meanwhile, Devon butts heads with Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) over patient space and Mina realizes she has become attached to baby Michelle in the all-new “How Conrad Gets His Groove Back” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-313) (TV-14 L, V)

The story for Nic is just as compelling on the surface as that of Conrad, largely because she and Kyle have gone through so much already. Just think about what happened at the end of season 2 and the start of season 3. We don’t think Nic or her father will ever get over that, but this is an occasion where it’s good that Kyle’s daughter is a nurse practitioner. She’s going to be able to recognize warning signs earlier than most.

Related News – Be sure to check out some other information on Tuesday’s new episode

When do you want to see Conrad back at Chastain full-time on The Resident?

Be sure to share in the comments below! From there, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







