The Resident season 3 episode 11 spoilers: How Conrad moves forward







The Resident season 3 episode 11 airs on Tuesday, January 7, and it’s going to embark on a great new era of the show. What sort of era is that? Well, it’s one where Dr. Conrad Hawkins doesn’t have a job anymore, and one where he also has to find a way to press onward. He still cares about his former patients, and we certainly think that he’s going to do what he can in order to get his old gig back.

Here’s the rather-unfortunate problem — finding a way to do this is not going to be easy — we’re predicting all sorts of hurdles and issues that are going to have to be addressed. Think in terms of either finding a new job, or taking down Red Rock and ensuring that there is someone in power who wants him.

While Conrad is away from Chastain, it’s clear that Cain is going to do what he can to rule his department with an iron fist. He is the new Chief of Surgery and within that role, he’ll be fighting to ensure that he can rule in his way. That means, at least in part, stressing business over anything else.

Want a few more details on what we’re talking about here? Then check out the full The Resident season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

After being terminated from Chastain, Conrad has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure. In his first move as the new Chief of Surgery, Cain puts the doctors on a commission-based pay system, which causes Devon’s new intern to agree to a procedure before weighing the risks. Meanwhile, Mina struggles with taking care of Adaku’s baby and Bell’s supplement company get its big break in the all-new “Free Fall” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-311) (TV-14 L, V)

