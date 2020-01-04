Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 promo: The Doctor’s recovery quest







Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 is arriving on BBC One tomorrow, and let’s go ahead and say we’re excited to see it! This is an installment that is following an electric premiere, and one that will feature characters aplenty in jeopardy.

At the center of all of this, of course, is The Doctor herself. She’s going to be doing what she can in this episode to reunite with her friends, but also spare much of the present timeline from the threat of The Master. The premiere’s greatest reveal was that “O,” the supposed MI6 employee working with the team, was actually one of the Doctor’s greatest villains.

Now, we imagine in episode 2 that more showdowns are coming, provided of course that The Doctor is able to extract herself from her new position. Where she was transported to at the end of the premiere is a part of the mystery, with the other being whether or not there is a suitable escape plan for her. We know that from an excitement point of view, there’s a lot right now and the stakes have never been higher. We’re eager to see just how things are going to continue to unfold.

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, be sure to watch our take on the season 12 premiere at the bottom of this article! After you watch that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight coming!

Also, can Graham, Ryan, and Yaz step up and make a few more dramatic moves of their own? We hope that this episode is an opportunity to see the Companions rise to the surface, even more so than we’ve seen from them at any other point this season.

While we’re sure that this episode will wrap up the story of “Spyfall,” there’s still more to come and potentially more of The Master. (In addition to the episode 2 promo below, check out a behind-the-scenes video offering up more of a sense as to the show’s costume design.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Doctor Who, including more insight on this past episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here also to stick around if you want some other news regarding the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







