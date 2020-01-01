





On tonight’s Doctor Who season 12 premiere, we had a lot of exciting moments throughout. There was a fun, spy-based caper at the center of it. Yet, there was also a pretty incredible reveal, as well! As it turns out, the show tonight revealed its latest version of The Master, and he was hiding here in plain sight.

For some more Doctor Who video discussion now, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

Warning: MASSIVE spoilers ahead.

Near the end of “Spyfall, Part 1,” it was revealed that O, the MI6 analysis who The Doctor first discovered in Australia, was actually the longtime villain. We’ve seen a number of versions of the character over the years, with Missy being one of the most recent iterations from the Peter Capaldi version. This reveal showed The Master to be wily, maniacal, and definitely full of swagger. He’s a different sort of villain, and one who seems to be controlling the mysterious aliens who are causing so much of the chaos at the moment.

Near the end of the episode, The Master revealed himself aboard the plane, which seemed dangerously close to crashing. He told The Doctor that everything she knew was a lie, and that’s when The Doctor found herself transported in the closing seconds. We don’t think that this marks the end for her, but this will definitely be a challenge — perhaps a more significant one, even, than anything that she has experienced as of late.

Is this reveal enough to lift what was otherwise a good-but-not-great special? Certainly. While the chase sequences were plenty and it was cool to have Stephen Fry on board, we don’t have enough of the sci-fi present here that makes us fully on board with Doctor Who. Yet, we’re considering this mostly the foundation to some other great stuff that lies ahead. It’ll be fun to dive into much of that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new Doctor Who episode!

What did you think about the Doctor Who season 12 premiere?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and remember to also stick around to get some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







