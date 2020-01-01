Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 return date: The story of ‘Spyfall, Part 2’







Following today’s premiere, rest assured that Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 is coming to BBC One. Not only that, but it will be here before you know it!

After today’s special airing on New Year’s Day, the British sensation is moving back to its regular timeslot on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. local time in the UK. (It will be on at 8:00 p.m. in the US on BBC America.) Episode 2 is a direct continuation of the “Spyfall” saga established in the premiere, and that means you’ll have a greater opportunity to explore everything that happens after the exciting events of the premiere. There will likely be a cliffhanger, and we know that the stakes have never been higher for humanity.

Of course, with this being said, we’re also pretty sure that we’re going to be seeing The Doctor and her friends still partake in some spy-related hijinks. Based on what we’ve seen to date, isn’t that a big part of the fun?

For a few more specific details, be sure to check out the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 2 synopsis below:

In part two of this epic spy thriller, a terrifying plan to destroy humanity is about to reach fruition. Can the Doctor and her friends escape multiple traps and defeat a deadly alliance?

In general, we’ve heard that one of the real plans for Doctor Who season 12 is to feature more two-part stories than ever. In season 11, what we saw was executive producer Chris Chibnall wanting to spend a good bit of time trying to ensure that some of these stories were about getting to know the characters. There was also a hope to do a lot of standalone arcs.

For season 12, though, things will be a bit different — the “Spyfall” arc is just the tip of the iceberg. The Master revealed at the end tonight proves it.

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 2?

