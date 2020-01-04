NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12 video: The team-up effort







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12 is back on Sunday night, and the latest sneak peek is a reminder of one thing: The team’s resilience. They’re going to do whatever they can to track down targets, even though doing this is at times a little bit easier said than done.

This sneak peek is a reminder that even if Sam, Callen, Deeks, and Kensi are all working together, there are still occasions where they aren’t quite able to pin their target down. Sometimes, they’ll get away … at least for the time being. (The truth is, the sneak peek ends before we get all of the answers one way or another.

We know that the primary case at the heart of this episode revolves around a missing scientist, someone whose case is referred to the team in part by Veronica Stephens. Hetty wants everyone to work together, but we’ve got a feeling that resolving this situation is going to be easier said than done. Isn’t it always in this world? We cannot say if this is a case that will have some sort of long-term ramifications, but for now, we do think that this episode will start the new year off right. If you love this show, you’re going to be able to dive into some action-based stories that reestablish the status quo. Remember that the final two episodes at the end of 2019 were a little bit more experimental. One was a big spotlight on Hetty, whereas the other in “Answers” was all about personal revelations.

It remains to be seen how many more NCIS: Los Angeles episodes we’re going to be getting leading up to the Super Bowl, so let’s do our best to just enjoy this one and live in the moment all the while.

