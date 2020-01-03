NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12 video: Veronica Stephens returns







Coming up on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12, be prepared to see a returning familiar face in CIA officer Veronica Stephens. So why is she coming back on the show now? Think in terms of some sort of new mission, one that involves both a missing person and someone who was out for Veronica herself.

The first thing worth noting about the sneak peek below is that Hetty, once again, is missing in action. Yet, she sent Stephens to meet up with Sam and Callen, and that she is there to return a favor to extract a scientist out of Nigeria, someone who was a kidnapping risk. She’s trying to do what she can in order to keep him safe, and she needs a little bit of help from the guys to find him.

Also, there’s another wrinkle here — the fact that Stephens herself was almost grabbed while out in Venice. It may not be related, but it’s clear that there is some shady stuff going on within this episode!

While on the surface it may seem as though some of this stuff is totally unrelated to the big stories mentioned in “Answers,” there is a reference in here to the mission in Cuba last season. We think that the writers are doing what they can to remind us that this story is still out there — basically, it ensures that our excitement is still palpable in the event that we see Anna again. We know that Callen is going to be looking for her, though there does not seem to be any sort of particular timetable for her return. It’s just something to store away in the back of your brain for the time being!

