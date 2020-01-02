Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 photo: The waiting game







Wednesday night on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 on the air. This is an episode stuffed full of drama, and it’s also one with a lingering amount of suspense due to the status of one Jay Halstead.

If you watched the end of this past episode, you know where the story is at the moment. Halstead’s fate is up in the air after the shooting and, for some of the premiere at least, we’ll be seeing some characters in Intelligence forced to incur a waiting game. This is going to be especially hard for someone like Upton (pictured above alongside Rojas), who cares about him. While the two aren’t fully a romance at the moment, there’s a good chance that the story builds towards that. It’s also the sort of moment that could also cause the two to live more in the moment than ever before. That’s at least our hope…

While Halstead’s life does hang in the balance, the rest of the characters are going to keep doing whatever they are tasked with. They have more cases to resolved, but it’s going to be weird when you think about the dynamic that’s established. Even in the event that Halstead survives, there are going to be some other struggles that he’ll have to take on. You don’t just recover from getting shot only to then dive back into work again. (Then again, this does feel like something that is vintage Jay Halstead — he’s going to want to do something like that.)

