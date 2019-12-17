Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 sneak peek: Waiting for Halstead news







Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 will be arriving on NBC in just over three weeks, but you don’t have to wait to get a look at what’s to come!

If you remember, the fall finale for the show ended with Jay Halstead shot and his life on the line. There’s still no guarantee that he makes his way out of this in one piece, and in the sneak peek below (via TVLine), Jay’s own brother Will admits to Intelligence that he’s not sure that he is going to be okay. (For those wondering, Dr. Marcel is the person looking after Jay — it’s a little bit too much for Will to take on and understandably so.)

So while Will and all of Intelligence wait to get an update on the fate of Jay, Voight has another problem to deal with in this episode — Angela. This is the woman responsible for shooting Halstead, which she did in a moment that we can only describe as “full indescribable rage.” She feels betrayed in several different forms by Halstead and she’s ready to tell the tale of what happened … if she can, anyway. Because she did shoot him, though, she’s going to have a hard time getting a platform to speak her mind. Voight himself seems to be very much keen on keeping her from having that opportunity, using just about every single means that he possibly can. He doesn’t want anyone going in or out in order to speak with her.

While we don’t think that you can be 100% sure on anything when it comes to the future of Halstead on the show, we’re at least doing our best to remain hopeful — and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we’ve already lost two other important members of Intelligence as of late in Olinsky and then also Antonio. Why take away another? Also, to us this story is much more interesting if Jay lives … but then also has to deal with the consequences of his actions in a pretty emotional and profound way.

