Shameless season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Faye interrogates Frank







When we first got to see Faye and Frank together on Shameless season 10, it felt like a “hear we go again” sort of moment. We’ve seen love interests for William H. Macy’s character before, and by and large, a lot of them end up the same.

Yet, it’s pretty fair to say now that Faye is not your typical Shameless love interest in the slightest. She’s her own animal, someone who is determined, smart, and interested in answers from Frank. She blames him for some significant trauma in her past, and because of this, she wants to know about his past connections with Kyle.

With that in mind, we bring you to the sneak peek below from Sunday’s new episode. Frank is still tied to a bed and with that, he finds himself subject to all sorts of questions about how well he and Kyle knew each other. The problem here, first and foremost, is that he may not want to admit to anything. The other problem here is that Frank may not really remember anything if he wants to. We don’t really think that Frank is the sort of guy who remembers what he gets up to do all of the time. His brain is riddled with drugs and he doesn’t care about anyone other than himself.

While this scene is in some ways rather sad, there is a little bit of comedy mixed in with all of the drama. One of the best part of the sneak peek is Faye asking Frank what he cares about the most, and he says his kids … only to think back away from that. As it turns out, it’s actually opioids. Isn’t that more of the Frank Gallagher that we know and love … or at least love to hate? Seems that way.

