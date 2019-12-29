Shameless season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Frank’s history & Faye







Are you interested in seeing what’s coming on Shameless season 10 episode 9? Well, for Frank Gallagher, there will be more chaos. Yet, it’s at least a different sort of chaos than he’s used to.

This time around, we’re talking a little bit about the relationship that he has with Faye. While we’ve seen this character with love interests before (most notably Ingrid), Faye is a little bit different. She’s mysterious on some level and she doesn’t even act like the majority of people do from Chicago. He wants to learn more about her, but some of the information may actually be rooted within his own past. There’s a little bit more rooted there — provided, of course, that he is willing to look for it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Shameless season 10 episode 9 synopsis will have some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Frank goes back in time to uncover his connection to Faye, as Debbie’s day with Claudia’s daughter goes awry; Carl takes extreme measures to toughen up his new group of cadets; Ian struggles to connect with Mickey after their blowup.

We’ll admit that we’re a little bit concerned over the state of things with Ian and Mickey … but if there’s a reason to have hope, it’s this: The simple fact that these through have been through it time and time again already? What would the incentive be behind finding yet another way to split these characters up? There just isn’t a whole lot of fun in that, which is why we foresee a different direction being taken now. There could be challenges, but they may just be designed in order to get these characters to the other side.

