Manifest season 2: What should the ratings expectations be?







Manifest is set to premiere on NBC this Monday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we certainly know there are high hopes. Story-wise, we have a chance to learn more about the Callings, the concept of death days, and a whole lot more.

We’ll have plenty of time to discuss this stuff further over the next several weeks. With that in mind, we want to shift gears here and focus a little bit more on the series’ ratings future. We want to see the show remain every bit the hit that it was during season 1, but admittedly, there are some big challenges. One of the primary ones is of course being off the air for a long period of time, but it’s also airing in its first week against a three-hour premiere of The Bachelor. While we would say that its lead-in (America’s Got Talent: The Champions) has some ratings potential, that’s also a show that has been embroiled in controversy as of late. There’s no guarantee that it’s going to be anything close to what it once was.

In terms of its numbers, the first season of Manifest drew close to a 1.3 rating on average in the 18-49 demographic. This was a great start for a freshman series, and it’s enough to make us confused as to why we’re having such a late premiere in the first place. (We wish that it started in the fall.) It is worth knowing that this number is inflated somewhat because of strong early numbers, and it faded a little bit as the show went along.

It’s with this in mind that our hope for season 2 is around a 0.9 rating in the demo. That matches some of the lower ratings from season 1, it compensates for the hiatus, and if we see that, we’ll feel reasonably optimistic about a season 3. Yet, we’ll have to wait and see precisely what happens. We’ll have a little bit analysis as the story progresses.

