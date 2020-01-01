The Bachelor spoilers: Lexi Buchanan meets Peter Weber in a corvette!







With the premiere of The Bachelor coming up on ABC this Monday, what better time to discuss limo entrances! In the video below, you have one featuring Peter Weber and Lexi Buchanan, a 26-year old marketing coordinator from New York — and there’s a memorable introduction included here.

So what do we get to know about Lexi? Well, it’s brief, but she gets a chance to meet the pilot in something other than a limo. She drives up in a red corvette to the mansion and, upon her arrival, Peter is ready and willing to pour on some of the compliments. It’s a fun introduction but, when the dust settles, it could end up helping her chances with Peter.

Is there a history of these introductions mattering? Maybe in terms of generating buzz on the first night. However, after that we don’t think that they really have that much of an impact one way or another. It’s more about what you do after the fact with the Bachelor. Someone like Peter is going to be very-much familiar already with how manufactured and over-the-top some of these Bachelor limo entrances can be — this isn’t his first rodeo, as he’s been around this show for ages and knows a thing or two about how the entire process works. Limo entrances are gimmicks — it’s the conversation after the fact that matters.

For now, let’s just hope that there are some other great limo arrivals for the sake of fun. On the surface, we know that you’ll see a lot of airplane-themed arrivals, there will be flight attendants, and someone will also pop up out of some luggage. You’ll also have Hannah Brown turning up — there’s inevitably going to be a lot of conflict/surprises coming with her arrival. We don’t think that she is going to stay, but there’s still some drama with her turning up. For us, it has mostly to do with how the guys react to her.

Remember that The Bachelor will be popping up on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Related News – Check out what Peter had to say on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve about his season

What do you want to see from Peter Weber as The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







