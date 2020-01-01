The Bachelor: Peter Weber responds to Charlize Theron love







One of the crazy things about The Bachelor is that it tends to have some of the most surprising fans imaginable. There are everyday people who watch it all over the country, and then there’s a huge celebrity presence, as well! We’ve seen such fans as Ellen DeGeneres and Ashton Kutcher appear on the show before, and recently, Charlize Theron also expressed her love for the show. Take a look at that below! It’s a fun little comment on the new “expect turbulence” slogan for Peter Weber’s season.

So what does Peter have to say to Charlzie in response? The new Bachelor appeared tonight on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and did his best to pour on the compliments himself. He admitted to being a big fan and then, from there, he encouraged her to watch, saying that he hopes the season does not disappoint.

From what we’re hearing, this could be a fun batch of episodes! We’ve already heard that there will be a wonderful crop of contestants, and Peter seems to feel that way, as well. There’s also the new-found drama that comes from the idea that nobody seems to know the ending — not only that, but Peter is proclaiming that no one’s going to figure it out! If he can do that, it’s a mighty-tall order for producers, but it would be fun to see.

Just be sure to expect Peter on pretty much every talk show out there over the course of the next several weeks. Since the show is premiering on ABC so early in the year, you really have to cram everything in fast!

What do you want to see when it comes to Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor?

Do you think this season will have a rather great collection of celebrity fans? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

