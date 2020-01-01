SNL alum Cheri Oteri brings Barbara Walters to 2020 CNN New Year’s Eve







For one of the funniest moments of all of New Year’s Eve television, you don’t have to look any further than Cheri Oteri. Tonight, she brought her famed Saturday Night Live impression of Barbara Walters to CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast … and it was even funnier than expected.

So why in the world would Walters be relevant all of a sudden entering 2020? Well, it has to do mostly with it being 2020. Remember that 20/20 is the name of her iconic series, and there have been internet petitions out there to try and get Barbara to appear in Times Square to drop the ball. After that, she can say “this is 20/20,” and the internet can celebrate as a result.

The funny thing about seeing Cheri on CNN was that it felt like a really funny Weekend Update bit, with her just reading of all of the ways that she is relevant and how she is looking to come out of retirement. The writing was absurd, but also incredibly funny at the same time.

After Oteri finished her bit as Barbara, she then came back out as herself to talk about playing the character. She also talked about the process of being Barbara and some of what she tries to do. That includes building up some of her interviews with compliments before, soon after that, opting to go in for the kill. Walters is more than aware of the impersonation, so it’s not like something that is going to blindside Barbara.

In the end, we really just like that so many SNL cast members are still as funny as ever even years after leaving the show. This performance by Cheri tonight was one of those things you watch and immediately have a smile on your face after the fact. It’s just impossible not to feel that way on some level!

Remember that new episodes of SNL resume in January. If you do want to find out some more news all about that, we highly recommend that you visit the link here.

What did you think about Cheri Oteri playing Barbara Walters on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast? Share in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CNN.)

