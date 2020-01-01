Chicago Fire season 8 episode 10 photo: A new heart-to-heart







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 10 is coming in just over a week, and we’ve got another look at what lies ahead — this time in photo form!

Before we continue, quick warning: The following may give away the result of one of the big fall finale cliffhangers…

Still with us? Then let us go ahead and present for you a look below at both Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. These two characters seem to having some sort of conversation. Could it be about their future? We know that Stella has been taking on a lot as of late, while Kelly has been working when it comes to fire investigations. This means more time apart and that could be a challenge — yet, we really want to believe that things are going to work out this time.

The big reveal here, of course, is that Kelly seems to be alive and well in the winter premiere, unless this is some sort of bizarre dream sequence. (Hey, we’ve seen it over on New Amsterdam.) At the end of the fall finale, Severide found himself being charged at by a contract arsonist, someone who wants nothing more than to ensure that he gets out of that showdown with Kelly alive. This is not your typical Chicago Fire adversary and it’s a dangerous situation — a very dangerous one. If there’s one wrong move made, it could all fall apart.

Seemingly, Kelly lives, but we don’t want to make any broad assumptions beyond that. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see some great stuff play out in this episode, and that there are some more good things for Stellaride in 2020! They are now one of the most stable relationships within the entire One Chicago world.

