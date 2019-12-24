Chicago Fire season 8 episode 10 spoilers: New firehouse tension







Often on Chicago Fire we have opportunities to see tension between members of the same firehouse. Moving into season 8 episode 10, though, we’ll see that play out in a slightly different form. There will be tension that starts to bubble over between one firehouse and the next, and it has to do with something that they don’t have control over — jurisdiction. Every firehouse is given a part of the city to look after primarily, and when there’s an overlap, it can cause some problems. Sometimes, it’s great having a lot of help! Other times, there can be too many cooks in the metaphorical kitchen.

If you do want some other news on what’s coming up with this story and others, just check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/08/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Members of Firehouse 51 are dismayed to learn their boundaries have been redrawn to overlap with an adjacent station and problems quickly arise. Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment. Brett and Foster find themselves at odds. Mouch tries the find the recipient of a mysterious letter he discovers.

Will there be any more story that stems from what happened with Dawson’s return? We certainly wouldn’t rule out that Casey’s still dealing with some emotional aftermath, but it’s hard to imagine him being hung up on her for the bulk of the season. He knew what the situation was with Gabby when she showed back up, and this isn’t going to be a case where she suddenly decides to stay. He’ll move forward, and life at the firehouse will move forward.

As for why the Severide cliffhanger isn’t mentioned here, the simple answer is this — NBC clearly doesn’t want to give anything away for the time being! We’re hoping he survives, but it’s gonna be pretty crazy watching things go down…

