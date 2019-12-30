Chicago Fire season 8 spoilers: Another Chicago PD crossover coming







It’s been a good while since we’ve had a chance to see Chicago Fire on the air, but the good news is simply this: There will be more before long! New episodes are resuming on NBC come January 8, and from the get-go there will be a lot that that the show is going to have to resolve. Think in terms of that epic Kelly Severide cliffhanger, one in which a contract arsonist is coming at him with nothing to lose.

For the remainder of this article, let’s talk about crossovers. They are fundamental to what this franchise does, and we know that they are always anticipated and extremely highly-rated. In a new post on Twitter today, executive producer Derek Haas confirmed that there is a Chicago Fire – Chicago PD crossover coming later this year. He didn’t have too much to share beyond that, but we’re just glad to know that it’s coming. It’s a chance to tell another epic story with a lot of different characters involved.

So why not add Chicago Med in there again? A part of it may just be that it’s hard to schedule three shows and doing a crossover can be rather exhausting on the cast. Also, we just think that writing-wise, it’s a little easier to pair up Fire and PD since at Chicago Med, it’s the doctors and the nurses that take over. It’s hard to put any of those characters out in the field, and on PD and Fire, that’s a little easier to pull off.

No matter what’s in this crossover, we’re confident in some great stuff — just like we are in the remainder of this season.

What do you want to see on the upcoming Chicago Fire – Chicago PD crossover event? Be sure to share in the comments, and then also stick around for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

5. Ever? I think we're just doing a Fire/PD crossover this year (episode 15) but I'm sure we'll do a big crossover next year if the shows get renewed! https://t.co/bHae89u3t7 — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) December 29, 2019

