NCIS season 17 episode 11 photo: The situation ahead for Gibbs







What’s so intriguing to us about NCIS season 17 episode 11 is that there are a couple of stories that each hold a great deal of prominence in our mind. Yet, they are on completely different wavelengths.

For starters, think about a possible Ziva reunion with Tony and Tali! There’s no guarantee that it’s happening, but there are new photos of Cote de Pablo out there and this is the sort of story that could have hearts pumping right out of people’s chests. It’s a moment years in the making and for us, we want to believe that the team found a way to get this done in honor of Cote’s final episode (at least for the time being).

Then, there’s also the high-pressure situation now for Gibbs as he has to contend with the aftermath of everything he did in order to help Ziva in “The North Pole.” He worked in order to ensure that she could survive the showdown with the real Sahar, and he did that by killing the Big Bad of sorts. Yet, we also ended up learning that Sahar is really Sarah, the next-door neighbor to Gibbs and mother of Phineas. It’s possible that the photo above of Gibbs and Vance is in response to this storyline, as you often have to go through a lot of procedure after killing someone on the job. It’s also possible that Sarah’s death open up some other problems. There’s the emotional challenge for Gibbs of knowing that he took Phineas’ mother away from him, but then there’s also the professional challenge of what happens now. Is there another adversary waiting in the wings? Is there another problem that we must prepare for?

NCIS season 17 episode 11 is entitled “In the Wind,” and it is set to air on January 7. Let’s hope that it lives up to the hype, and that it leaves the door open just enough for us to be able to see a little bit more of Cote down the road.

