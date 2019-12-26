NCIS season 17: What will Bishop’s new training bring to the story?







There were a lot of big, dramatic storylines that unfolded on the most-recent episode of NCIS. Take, for example, Ziva David’s return, learning that she and Tony reunited in the past, and then also learning that Sarah was actually Sahar and that Gibbs was forced to kill her.

Amidst all of that, though, there was another story reveal that was a little bit quieter — Odette deciding to take Bishop under her wing and work to train her a little bit more. She’s been around the character enough to understand her tenacity and resourcefulness. Ellie is not some superspy or assassin; yet, she’s capable, and she often finds a way to get the job done with whatever resources are around her.

Before we say anything else, we don’t think Odette training Bishop means that Emily Wickersham is due to leave the show. We suppose that anything is possible, but this feels more like an evolution for the character than some exit storyline. It’s a way for her to be able to acquire some new skills and get perhaps even better at her job.

The way that we’re looking at this is mostly like this: NCIS loves to do the occasional action sequence. Yet, by and large Torres is the only regular character who really excels in some of these moments. We don’t think that Bishop is going to suddenly become a ninja like Ziva — heck, we don’t think that’s where her story is going at all. Yet, we imagine that the writers want to make her capable of holding her own in some action-oriented moments. They also probably want to expand the sort of missions that she can go on.

In the end, we see Bishop’s new training as NCIS opening up the storybook and giving her opportunities to star in some exciting new chapters. It’s almost the beginning of something rather than the end … but that’s also assuming the training goes according to plan. There is no guarantee that happens!

