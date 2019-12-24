





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that this past episode ended in a way that leaves us very much intrigued. With Sahar seemingly out of the picture for good, that opens the door for Ziva to reunite with her family. Yet, there’s still no guarantee that this will happen over the course of “In the Wind.” This is the next new episode on CBS, and it is airing on Tuesday, January 7.

In other words, NCIS is not going to be on the air tonight … unfortunately. You’re going to be waiting for a couple of weeks, but there’s a lot to look forward to! There’s that hope that you’ll get to see Tony and Tali on the show, and if not then, there’s always a chance still down the road. We’re just happy to know that Ziva is inching closer to the one thing that she’s long wanted: Peace. (“In the Wind” is the final episode that Cote is officially set to appear in.)

For some of our video expectations when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 10, check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So expect big things from Ziva in this episode, but also expect some important stuff for Gibbs. That was first hinted in the NCIS season 17 episode 11 synopsis below:

“In The Wind” – Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva (Cote de Pablo) with “the one thing” she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

When it comes to specifics, Gibbs is in a hard spot now — he’s responsible for Sahar’s death, but it’s a little bit more emotional now that we know that Sahar and Sarah are the same person. That means that Gibbs is responsible for killing Phineas’ mom, and because he and the kid had formed a tight bond, it’s going to be hard to deal with the aftermath. Here’s to hoping that Phineas’ dad is actually not a bad person and there’s someone who can help to give him a good life moving forward. Now that this big twist has landed, it’s hard to imagine the Phineas character sticking around for too much longer.

Beyond “In the Wind,” we’d expect at least one more NCIS episode in the month of January — nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, so stay tuned!

Related News – When could NCIS revisit the Fornell story?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 11?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more insight throughout the holidays. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







