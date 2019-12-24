NCIS season 17: When should the Gibbs – Fornell story return?







We’re a significant chunk into NCIS season 17 at the moment, and with that, we have a sense of the stories the producers are interested in telling. The biggest one at the moment is clearly that of Ziva David, and there’s a pretty darn good reason for that. The return of Cote de Pablo to the series has been nothing short of fantastic, and we’re also nearing the point now where Ziva and Tony could reunite. There’s no guarantee it will happen, but we’d love for it to now that Sahar is seemingly out of the picture for good.

So what is going to be happening on the other side of all of this? That’s something that we are still left to wonder. There are a number of relationship stories that could still play out for a while, including what’s happening with Bishop and Torres and also if there’s something more between Gibbs and Sloane. Then, there’s also everything that has transpired with Gibbs and Fornell, originating in the season 16 finale “Daughters.”

At the end of the finale, it was clear to us that there was a drug trade going on beyond just what Gibbs was able to recover at the time, and it was something that was left slightly open to be explored later. It is an issue that impacts not just active-duty military and veterans, but men and women all over the country. It’s worth diving into and playing around with more.

Yet, when do you opt to do this? Based on what we know about the season, plus the direction of the story right now, we see a couple of different viable options.

1. February – At this point, the Ziva arc will be complete — if you want to dive into some other meaty arcs, this is certainly the one that makes the greatest overall sense. You can explore a lot of really high-stakes stuff, and then leave the door open for more at the end of the season.

2. May – The appeal here would be mostly presenting a chance for the writers to create another big finale event, and then bring the Gibbs – Fornell arc into season 18. From a high-stakes standpoint this would be excited; yet, we do wonder if it’s almost too late after the story was first introduced.

What do you want to see the most when it comes to NCIS season 17?

