Power season 6 spoilers: Discussing upcoming episode titles!







In just over a week’s time, Power season 6 is going to be back on the air! This is a cause for great celebration, but we also do come with questions aplenty. How in the world does this show wrap itself up? We’re talking here about an epic drama with high stakes, significant deaths, and a few more twists and turns that could rear their heads very soon. We have to go ahead and be prepared for almost anything.

For the sake of this article, though, why not have a talk about episode titles! In particular, why not share some more theories as to what they mean?

For some more discussion on Power in video form, remember to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have some more news coming up!

Season 6 episode 11, “Still DRE” – What is this going to be a reference to? We imagine that it could be tied in some way to Dre not changing, or that the character is somehow still alive. He remains the guy with nine lives within this world and there’s no doubt about that.

Season 6 episode 12, “He Always Wins” – Given how Ghost finds a way to get what he wants, this feels like a sequel-of-sorts to “No One Can Stop Me.” This could be the sort of installment where even if it seems as though Ghost is done for good (or even he is), the character still finds his way to haunt those around him.

Season 6 episode 13, “It’s All Your Fault” – Doesn’t this sound accusatory? It definitely does feel like someone is lashing out. Maybe someone is trying to assign blame over the series of events that led to the shooting in the first place.

Season 6 episode 14, “Reversal of Fortune” – Meanwhile, maybe this is the calm before the storm. Maybe this is someone starting to think as though their life is starting to turn around for them a little bit.

Related News – Be sure to check out a discussion of another Power season 6 tease!

What do you want to see when it comes to Power season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







