Power season 6 video hypes up Tasha’s culpability







Did Tasha kill James St. Patrick? As we prepare for the second half of Power season 6, this is absolutely a question we find ourselves wondering. There are seven suspects out there at the moment, and you can make a pretty good argument about every single one of them being involved in their own way.

When it comes to Tasha, though, the video below does a great job of accenting the most important thing: Her motive. Ghost has been pushing and pushing her for so long, and at the end of the first part of the season, it was clear that she felt threatened and destroyed by her one-time love. All of this may be enough in order to ensure that she acted on some of her impulses, especially when it comes to her trying to protect Tariq. She’s already done a lot for him, and in realizing that Ghost wants Tariq to turn himself in, that could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Also, remember this — Tasha’s already killed this season. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to think that she could’ve also eradicated someone else. It actually feels very much in line with what we would expect at this point.

So what is the case against Tasha? To us, a lot of it is just her being kind of an obvious choice, especially when it comes to the police coming and asking questions. Because of their relationship discord, Tasha doing this would lead to her being a top suspect — though, then again, if she is really out to protect Tariq, maybe she doesn’t care if she takes the fall. It’s at least something worthy of some consideration.

The second half of Power season 6 is going to air starting on Sunday, January 5 on Starz. We’ll have more news coming up.

