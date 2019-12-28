Is Saturday Night Live new tonight? Deleted sketch, what’s next







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … but then also a look towards the future of the late-night sketch show as well.

Without further ado, though, let’s kick this off by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the sketch show tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it’s really quite simple: We’re in the midst of a holiday break, and this is not exactly the time that SNL likes to bring new episodes to the table. Why would they spend a lot of time on an episode that they knew nobody would really be around to watch? Beyond that, a new episode this weekend would have required that all of the cast stick around during Christmas and not get to spend any time with their families and loved ones. There was no way that they were ever going to be okay with that.

Here’s the good news, though — we do still have a chance here to share something fun from this past episode, hosted by none other than Eddie Murphy. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a deleted sketch featuring Aidy Bryant as she tries her best to be inspired by the confidence of Lizzo. It’s a pretty ridiculous look at how Aidy wants to adopt a new persona for herself, and it even features a Lizzo cameo at the very end of it. There’s some good physical comedy by Bryant throughout this, but we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that this was cut. While funny, it didn’t pop off the screen the same way that some of the Murphy sketches did on the show itself. Eddie was in this, but it was a smaller role and we really get the sense that they wanted him to take center stage for most of the episode.

When SNL comes back next month, it will be with an episode hosted by none other than Adam Driver. For some more news on that and a whole lot more, we suggest that you head over to the link here.

Are you bummed that there is no SNL on the air tonight?

