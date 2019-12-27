Doctor Who season 12 will end with two-part story







We knew already that the Doctor Who season 12 premiere was going to be an epic two-part saga. Now, we’re also learning the same thing about the upcoming end of the road.

Speaking (via Den of Geek), executive producer Chris Chibnall noted that he was excited to play around with some higher stakes this time around, and these two-part stories are a great opportunity to do just that:

“… Very deliberately, last year, had single episodes so that anybody could join at any week. And now, these two-parters, there’s a greater scale to those stories – you can see from that [in the premiere episode]…we’ve got a two-parter at the end of the series as well, so there’s that.”

Ending a Doctor Who season with a two-part episode is always going to feel like the right move, and there are a number of different reasons for it. For starters, it builds a little bit more stakes around the conclusion, and we also think that it does more to help ensure that the story you just watched mattered. That always remains one of the biggest struggles with a show like this, as you have to find a way to make sure that you’re not just getting viewers to dive into something that will be forgotten. That’s hard sometimes with a series that stars such a prolific character with such a long life; it’s hard to find specific stories or struggles that stick all that much. You have to do a little bit more and work that much harder. Yet, in the end, you find a way to make it pan out.

Following the premiere on New Year’s Day, the second part of the “Spyfall” saga will air on Sunday, January 5 — otherwise known as the normal timeslot for the series. You’ll see things play out there for the remainder of the season.

What are you hoping for the most when it comes to Doctor Who season 12?

